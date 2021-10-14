Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.32

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 1033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

