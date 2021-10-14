Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 508.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DWAS opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

