Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 181.0% in September

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PDP stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

