Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter.

PIE opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

