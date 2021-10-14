International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $39,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 126.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 368,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

