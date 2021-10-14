Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.26. 12,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,739. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $148.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.