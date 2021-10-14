Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 3,355,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.

