Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,788. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.