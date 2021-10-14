Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.22. 22,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

