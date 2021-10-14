Intellectus Partners LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 113.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CSX by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in CSX by 350.6% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 141,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 110,098 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in CSX by 190.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of CSX by 179.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,018,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,289. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

