Intellectus Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,521. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

