Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

EDIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

