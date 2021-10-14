Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ IAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,571,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

