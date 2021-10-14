Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 158.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 3.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $284,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.53. 2,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

