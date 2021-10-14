Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,166,500 shares in the company, valued at C$15,931,535.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

PNE stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

