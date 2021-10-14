Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 1,477,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

