Insider Selling: Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) Insider Sells A$653,484.00 in Stock

Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) insider Adrian Floate sold 11,076,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$653,484.00 ($466,774.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Cirralto
