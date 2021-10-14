Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CCXI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,723. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $254,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.