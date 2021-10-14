Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 151,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

