Insider Buying: Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,250.00 ($58,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.83%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

