Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,335 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 22.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 73.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

