Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,493 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

