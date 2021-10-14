Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.