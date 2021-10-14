Inscription Capital LLC Invests $742,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

