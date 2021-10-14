Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,162 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

BABA opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

