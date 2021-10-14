Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,790 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

