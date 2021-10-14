Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

INVA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 664,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,082. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

