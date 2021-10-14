Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

