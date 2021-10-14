Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $3,065,000.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.