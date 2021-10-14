Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

