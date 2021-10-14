Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 107.7% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 115.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 101,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 437,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,215,465. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

