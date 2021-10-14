Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 72,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

