Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

IFJPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 15,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Informa has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

