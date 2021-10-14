Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,311. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

