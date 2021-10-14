Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.76 on Monday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.