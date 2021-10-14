Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.31

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $49.57. Independence shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 1,640 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

