Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.31

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $49.57. Independence shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 1,640 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.
Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter.
About Independence (NYSE:IHC)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
