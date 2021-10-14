Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

