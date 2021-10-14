Impossible Finance (IF) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $274,051.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

