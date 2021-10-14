IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

