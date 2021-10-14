IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.