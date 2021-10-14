Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Identiv posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,777 shares of company stock worth $2,385,680 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -466.25 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

