Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,291 Shares

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IPWR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 27,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
