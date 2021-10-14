IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

