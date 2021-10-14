Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

