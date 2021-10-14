Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,514.40 or 1.00184760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $7.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

