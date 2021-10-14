Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

