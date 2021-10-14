HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Truist

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $786.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.63 and a 200-day moving average of $586.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $814.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

