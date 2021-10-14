HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $780.91. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $814.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

