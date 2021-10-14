Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 64,813 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,813 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of CSI Compressco worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

CCLP remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

