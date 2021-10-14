Huber Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,598. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

